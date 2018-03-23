Image caption Leanne Wood: "I'll be talking about the need for politics to be more positive"

Wales faces a battle for democracy as a result of Brexit, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has warned.

Before her speech to her party's spring conference later, she pledged to "build a new nation" and "reignite hope".

Ms Wood said UK ministers' "power grab" during the Brexit process meant further concentration of powers at Westminster.

UK ministers say their plans strengthen devolution and they want to keep some powers in devolved areas temporarily to protect the UK internal market.

Addressing the conference, in Llangollen, Denbighshire, she is expected to say: "Our very existence and recognition as a nation, and as a collective endeavour, has been fraught with obstacles and challenges. But strength is only forged from struggle.

"A crucial principle for us as the Brexit process has unfolded is that powers over devolved areas must come back to Wales. They should absolutely not be intercepted by Westminster. That's what taking back control means for Wales.

"The powers being centralised at Westminster go right to the heart of our identity and our economy. The situation is about putting more control in the hands of the Tories in Westminster. And we will resist."

Image caption Ex-Plaid Cymru AM Neil McEvoy sits as an independent in the Senedd

Plaid Cymru has excluded one of its former assembly members ahead of the conference.

Neil McEvoy has had his membership revoked for 18 months following a party investigation into his conduct at the 2017 Plaid Cymru spring conference.

Ms Wood told BBC Wales party discipline was not a problem confined to Plaid Cymru.

"People have to abide by the rules set out by party members, that goes for everyone," she said.

"All parties have problems, we don't have systems in place to deal with things that are coming to light."

'Despairing'

It is understood Plaid's leader will not make direct reference to the death of former Labour minister Carl Sargeant in her speech, but Ms Wood said politics is in a "dark place".

She said: "I'll be talking about the need for politics to be more positive, based on hope.

"Too much of politics in the UK and worldwide is dark and despairing; we need to be more positive. We have to find that place of hope."