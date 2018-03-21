Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 39 AMs backed the legislation, versus 13 against with one abstention

A bill to prevent what Welsh ministers call a Whitehall "power-grab" has been passed by AMs.

The Continuity Bill will bring powers over devolved matters currently wielded at EU level to Cardiff Bay.

The draft legislation was fast-tracked through the assembly amid a row between Welsh Labour and UK Conservative ministers over the UK government's Brexit Bill.

UK ministers have insisted their proposals will strengthen devolution.

They want to keep some powers in devolved areas temporarily, saying this is needed to establish UK-wide frameworks and protect the UK internal market for firms.

But the Welsh and Scottish governments have said this amounts to a power-grab of powers. Welsh ministers believe the frameworks should be agreed by consensus.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Assembly Members have voted convincingly to back our Bill to protect devolution and make sure powers that are currently devolved, remain devolved.

"The UK Government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill, as currently drafted, would allow them to take control of laws and policy areas that are devolved. This is wholly unacceptable and must change."

The law had the support of Plaid Cymru and some UKIP AMs including group leader Neil Hamilton.

Welsh Conservatives had called the bill a waste of time - and UK ministers have described it as unnecessary.

Powers include matters such as agriculture and food labelling.

39 AMs backed the bill, versus 13 against. There was one abstention.