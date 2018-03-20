Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bill is expected to be passed by AMs on Wednesday

A bill to prevent what Welsh ministers call a Whitehall "power-grab" has passed its latest assembly hurdle.

The Continuity Bill would bring powers over devolved matters currently wielded at EU level to Cardiff Bay.

The draft legislation is being fast-tracked amid a row between Welsh and UK ministers over the UK government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

UK ministers want temporary control over matters such as animal health, food labelling and chemical regulation.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington has said that with these powers devolved governments will "follow current EU laws for a little bit longer while we work out a new UK approach".

Further debates on the Continuity Bill will take place in the Senedd on Wednesday, when it is expected to be passed.

On Tuesday, a Committee of the Whole Assembly debated amendments including calls from Plaid Cymru for changes to limit Welsh ministers' powers in the future.

The bill would give ministers so-called Henry VIII powers which would allow ministers to amend legislation without the need for an assembly vote.

Plaid AM Simon Thomas said he agreed such powers were needed to avoid a "legislative hole", but argued the arrangement should be revised five years after Brexit.

He said it was important to protect the rights of the current assembly, and future assemblies or Welsh Parliaments "to ensure government ministers are not using powers irresponsibly or irrationally or in a way that wasn't foreseen at this stage".

Mr Thomas's proposed "sunset" clause was passed without opposition.

'Waste of time'

Neither UKIP nor the Welsh Conservatives put forward any amendments to the bill.

Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said: "We think it's a complete waste of time having the Continuity Bill in the first place."

"The Welsh Government and the assembly's time would be far better spent on dealing with the day-to-day issues that people raise in Wales."

Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs are expected to vote in favour of the bill on Wednesday.

UKIP AMs will have a free vote while the Conservatives will vote against.