Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon, Carwyn Jones and Theresa May will hold talks in Downing Street

Time is running out for a deal between the Welsh and UK governments over key Brexit legislation, First Minister Carwyn Jones has warned.

Speaking before meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, he called the UK government's latest offer on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill "insufficient".

Welsh and Scottish ministers have said the bill is a Whitehall "power grab".

The UK government has insisted the changes would strengthen devolution.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's meetings in Downing Street, Mr Jones said talks were "at a crucial stage".

"The UK government is moving in the right direction, but its latest offer, which has not been agreed with the devolved administrations, is insufficient, and we could not recommend the assembly to give its legislative consent to the Withdrawal Bill on the basis of the amendment they have proposed," he said.

"We want to resolve this and are committed to continuing to try to seek agreement before the bill finishes its passage through parliament, but time is against us.

"That is why we will continue to progress our Continuity Bill through the National Assembly, but as we have said repeatedly, this is only a fall-back option.

"Just last week at the JMC (EN) [Joint Ministerial Council European Negotiations] we and the Scottish Government put forward a number of ideas about how we could move forward from the UK Government's proposals and I look forward to discussing these with the prime minister."

Image copyright Getty Images

The former Liberal Democrat leader and ex-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg told BBC Wales it would be a "great disservice to the people of Wales but also the cause of devolution, if Brexit was to become the catalyst for more rather than less centralisation across the UK"

Ahead of a lecture Mr Clegg gave in Cardiff on Tuesday night, he said: "I have a lot of sympathy with folk in Holyrood and the assembly in Cardiff who worry that the natural reflex of the Whitehall system will be to hoard power in London rather than give it away to other parts of the United Kingdom.

"The great irony is we were told we needed to leave the European Union to take back control, but it appears for one reason or another that Whitehall is seeking to take back control from Cardiff and Edinburgh", he said.

'Protect security and prosperity'

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill aims to ensure the rules currently set by European law still apply in the UK after Brexit, while giving the UK Parliament power to change them.

Under the current bill, without the amendments, powers in devolved areas that are currently wielded at EU level, such as agricultural support are set to return to Westminster rather than Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Last week, UK ministers announced the list of powers that they would retain at a UK level, for a temporary period, including food labelling and agricultural support.

But an agreement has yet to be reached to finally resolve the row over the division of responsibilities post-Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Theresa May said: "At this important meeting with the devolved administrations today, I will be making clear my commitment to a deal that brings our country together, protects the security and prosperity of all our communities and business sectors, and reinforces our union of nations."