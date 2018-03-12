Image copyright UK Government Image caption Alun Cairns and Damian Green at Brexit talks with the Welsh Government last September

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has defended plans to share a platform with sacked minister Damian Green, after highlighting how the UK government is "prioritising" gender equality.

Mr Green was "asked to quit" as Theresa May's deputy after an inquiry into what he said he knew about pornography found on his office computer in 2008.

He also apologised for making writer Kate Maltby feel uncomfortable in 2015.

Mr Cairns said Mr Green had worked "very positively" for all in society.

The former cabinet colleagues are due to speak at a Welsh Conservative event in London on Wednesday.

Mr Green, who was born in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, left the government in December after an inquiry found he had breached the ministerial code by making "inaccurate and misleading" statements about his knowledge of material found on his computer.

At an International Women's Day-themed business breakfast in Cardiff on Monday, Mr Cairns was asked about the former first secretary's apology to Ms Maltby and his willingness to speak alongside him.

He replied: "I don't know all the facts about that. Damian Green knows all the facts around it.

"Obviously the report talks about the ministerial code and the misleading statement he made, and we need to look at what came out in terms of the evidence, what the complainant said, and what he will have responded with."

Mr Cairns added: "From the way I have seen Damian Green work, I have seen him working very positively for the benefit of everyone in society."

Earlier, the Welsh secretary told the event he thought there had been "significant progress" on the sexist treatment of young female journalists compared to the "horror stories" of the past.

However, he added: "On a scale of one to ten, we are probably on step one."