Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford says the EU Withdrawal Bill takes away devolved responsibilities

The UK government will today publish its proposed changes to the Brexit bill, despite a continuing row with the Welsh Government and no deal in sight.

The changes refer to which of the powers returning from the EU after Brexit will be transferred directly to the devolved administrations.

The Welsh Government has accused UK ministers of a "power-grab".

It has launched alternative legislation in Cardiff Bay, which the UK government has said is unnecessary.

The UK Government said the vast majority of powers in devolved areas would go directly to devolved governments under the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Last week UK ministers announced the list of powers that they would retain, including food labelling and agricultural support.

A deal between the UK and Welsh governments is needed with AMs due to vote on whether the withdrawal bill should apply in Wales.

Cabinet office minister David Lidington, who has been leading talks between UK ministers and the devolved nations.

"Our publication of the detailed analysis of where EU powers intersect with devolved competencies has brought an encouraging reaction from our retailers, farmers and fishermen who want the UK and devolved governments to grasp these issues and provide certainty for them as we depart the EU," he said.

"The amendments being tabled today will allow Parliament, businesses and consumers to better understand how we are intending to manage the transfer of powers from Brussels to the devolved administrations.

"Our amendments respect and strengthen the devolution settlements across the UK but still allow the UK Government to protect the vitally important UK common market, providing much-needed certainty and no new barriers to doing business."

Image caption Alun Cairns said the use of the term "power-grab" is completely wrong

As it is currently written, without amendment, the EU Withdrawal bill puts laws that are nominally devolved by controlled by Brussels in the hands of ministers in London.

Under the amendments, it is expected many of those would remain at a devolved level.

But although the Welsh Government agrees to the need for UK frameworks for some areas, it has argued that it should not be for UK ministers to decide what is devolved and what is not.

Commenting on today's amendments to the bill, the Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns remained optimistic that an agreement between Westminster and Cardiff Bay will be reached.

When asked whether he sympathised with the frustration felt by the Welsh Government with regards to how long it was all taking, Mr Cairns suggested that the UK government was not responsible for any delay.

Mr Cairns went on to say that he thinks anyone using the term 'power-grab' is "completely wrong.

"I didn't accept it in the first instance and I hope that the framework table that has been published demonstrates that's not the case."

Last week Mark Drakeford, Welsh finance minister, said the UK government needed to make "significant changes to the Withdrawal Bill to fully respect devolution".

The First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, and his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon will meet Prime Minister Theresa May in London for further talks on the legislation on Wednesday.