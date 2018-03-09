Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Animal health is among the areas that would be held back to Westminster.

UK ministers have announced where they want to maintain UK-wide arrangements in devolved areas after Brexit.

It follows Welsh Government accusations of a "power grab", and the launch of alternative legislation in Cardiff Bay.

Ministers in London want to temporarily retain powers in 24 areas including animal health, food labelling and chemical regulation.

They say the vast majority of powers in devolved areas will go straight to Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Welsh and Scottish ministers have been at loggerheads with the UK government over proposed Brexit legislation that, at least initially, planned to bring all powers in devolved areas that are currently weilded at EU level back to Westminster.

UK ministers have since agreed that most powers would be devolved, but that offer has yet to please governments in Cardiff and Edinburgh.

David Lidington said the list represents "cast iron evidence that the EU Withdrawal Bill will deliver significant brand new powers" for the devolved administrations

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the list has been published in order to be open and transparent.

Mr Lidington said: "This is cast iron evidence that the EU Withdrawal Bill will deliver significant brand new powers for the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"The list we have published today shows how many EU powers that were controlled by Brussels, will, after Brexit, be controlled by the parliaments and assemblies in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

"The vast majority of these new powers will be in the control of the devolved administrations on the day we leave the EU. There is a much smaller group of powers where the devolved governments will be required to follow current EU laws for a little bit longer while we work out a new UK approach.

"We are discussing with the devolved governments how this process will work but, as the UK Government, we feel very strongly that we must have the ability to take action to protect the UK internal market which represents a huge investment to everyone in the UK."

Welsh and Scottish First Ministers Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon are due to hold talks with the prime minister next week.