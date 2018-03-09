Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh ministers will take charge of teachers' pay and conditions in September 2019

The status of teachers in Wales can be raised by the devolution of their pay and conditions next year, the education secretary has said.

Kirsty Williams said unions, teachers and ministers would "agree a fair, sensible and sustainable way forward".

"We have been absolutely clear there's no question of teachers being paid less than teachers in England," she said.

Ministers are now launching a consultation on the process they should use to decide pay and conditions.

"The model we're consulting on will ensure that unions, employers and Welsh Government can come together and agree a fair, sensible and sustainable way forward," Ms Williams said.

"We also have to look at this in the round; there has never been a better opportunity to develop a truly national model that enshrines a national approach to supporting and elevating the profession."

Ministers are proposing unions, employers and the Welsh Government form a committee to make pay and conditions proposals.

Ministers would then consider the proposals and submit them to an expert body before taking final decisions.

Some teaching unions have been opposed to devolving pay and conditions amid fears that Welsh teachers could get a worse deal than those across the border.