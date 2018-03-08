Wales politics

Pembrokeshire agrees 12.5% council tax increase

  • 8 March 2018
Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire - photo by Susan Powell Image copyright Susan Powell
Image caption The council says residents of towns such as Tenby will still pay the lowest council tax in Wales

Pembrokeshire council has approved a 12.5% rise in council tax as it seeks to plug a £16m funding gap.

Councillors had been asked to consider a council tax increase of either 5%, 8% or 12.5%.

It is the first double-digit increase in the tax agreed by a Welsh council since 2004, but the authority says it still has the lowest tax in Wales.

The increase is almost double the 6.7% increase confirmed by councillors in Flintshire last month.

Cabinet member for finance Bob Kilmister urged Pembrokeshire councillors to approve a 12.5% increase, saying: "Our job isn't to be popular, it's to do what's right."

He went on to describe the council's financial situation as "critical", saying: "We must make progress".

The vote was passed by 40 votes to 18.

Council tax is expected to rise in all Welsh local authorities from April.

