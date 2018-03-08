Image copyright Susan Powell Image caption The council says residents of towns such as Tenby will still pay the lowest council tax in Wales

Pembrokeshire council has approved a 12.5% rise in council tax as it seeks to plug a £16m funding gap.

Councillors had been asked to consider a council tax increase of either 5%, 8% or 12.5%.

It is the first double-digit increase in the tax agreed by a Welsh council since 2004, but the authority says it still has the lowest tax in Wales.

The increase is almost double the 6.7% increase confirmed by councillors in Flintshire last month.

Cabinet member for finance Bob Kilmister urged Pembrokeshire councillors to approve a 12.5% increase, saying: "Our job isn't to be popular, it's to do what's right."

He went on to describe the council's financial situation as "critical", saying: "We must make progress".

The vote was passed by 40 votes to 18.

Council tax is expected to rise in all Welsh local authorities from April.