Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh and UK ministers have argued over where some powers held in Brussels return after Brexit

Time is running out for governments to reach an agreement to settle a row over post-Brexit powers, a Welsh minister has warned.

The Welsh and Scottish governments have claimed the EU (Withdrawal) Bill amounts to a Whitehall "power grab".

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the "clock was ticking" to reach an agreement on the proposed law.

UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said "big changes" had been made to settle the row.

The warning comes as ministers from the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments prepare to meet in London on Thursday.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill aims to ensure the rules currently set by European law still apply in the UK after Brexit, while giving the UK Parliament power to change them.

But the Welsh and Scottish government have objected to the current proposals saying they amount to a "power grab" which undermines devolution.

Under the plans, powers in devolved areas such as farming are set to return to Westminster rather than Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

After promising to change the bill for many months, the UK government recently proposed that the vast majority of those powers will now return to the devolved administrations, but that the rest will sit in Westminster.

But the proposals have been rejected by the Welsh and Scottish governments for not going far enough.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Lidington urged Welsh ministers to accept changes to the proposed law to settle the row

Ahead of the meeting Mr Lidington said Whitehall had listened to the concerns of the devolved nations and had worked hard to find "an agreed way forward".

He said the changes to the proposed bill would "strengthen and enhance" devolution and protect the UK's common market.

"We now urge the devolved administrations to respond positively and reach agreement on this basis," he said.

On Tuesday, AMs voted to fast-track a law designed as an insurance policy in case no agreement is reached on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The Welsh Government's proposed law - known as a Continuity Bill - would bring devolved powers currently wielded at EU level to the Welsh Assembly.

Image caption Mark Drakeford said the "clock is ticking" on an agreement

Mr Drakeford said an agreement was urgently needed that would protect devolution and this could be achieved through the right amendments to the proposed law.

"However, the clock is ticking and the Parliamentary timetable is against us," he said.

"It is vital that an agreement on our devolution settlement post-Brexit is achieved as soon as possible."

During an evidence session with a committee of AMs on Monday, Mr Drakeford said all sides have "got to be willing to give some ground in order to be able to get a workable solution".

Prime Minister Theresa May is also due to meet First Minister Carwyn Jones and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Downing Street to discuss the issue.