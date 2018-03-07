Image caption Hywel Williams said European citizenship is intrinsic to identity

MPs are to debate a Plaid Cymru call for UK nationals to be allowed to keep their EU citizenship after Brexit.

Plaid said EU citizenship would give holders the right to travel, live, study and work anywhere in the EU even after the UK leaves next year.

The move is supported by other anti-Brexit political parties and some legal experts.

A UK government spokesman said only citizens of EU member states could hold EU citizenship.

Politicians and campaigners have signed a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May asking her to prioritise the protection of EU citizenship during Brexit negotiations.

Plaid Cymru are leading the debate on the issue on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, British citizens would be able to keep their "European identity and citizenship" either by protecting existing agreements or the creation of a new "associate European citizenship" model.

Plaid Cymru are also backing a legal attempt to get the European Court of Justice to rule on whether the EU citizenship of UK citizens continues after Brexit.

Lawyer Jolyon Maughan QC argued that it would be illegal under both European and international law for citizens to be stripped of their EU citizenship.

Image copyright BBC Sport

Plaid Brexit spokesman, Hywel Williams, said: "Our European citizenship is intrinsic to our European identity.

"I am European - a Welsh European - and no government, no state and no Brexiteer should be allowed to take that away from me or anyone else."

Mr Maugham said: "Talk is cheap. But the time is now for the prime minister to back her rhetoric about uniting the country with concrete action."

A UK government spokesman said when the UK ceased to be a member of the EU, British nationals would no longer hold EU citizenship unless they had dual nationality with another EU member state.

He added: "We look forward to discussing our future relationship with the European Union, one which will work in the interest of both the UK and the EU."