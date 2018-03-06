Image caption Val Feld had integrity, passion and commitment, according to a former assembly colleague

A former assembly member and equalities campaigner will be honoured later with the unveiling of the UK's first purple plaque to commemorate notable women.

Val Feld was Labour AM for Swansea East from 1999 until 2001, when she died of cancer at the age of 53.

Born in Bangor, she had previously been director of the Equal Opportunities Commission for Wales and Shelter Cymru.

Labour AM Jane Hutt said Ms Feld was "a passionate advocate of devolution, equalities and social justice".

The plaque is being unveiled on Tuesday at the Senedd ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday, and is intended as the first in a series of purple plaques honouring prominent women from Wales.

The honour to Ms Feld has been commissioned by members of the Assembly Labour Women's Group.

Ms Hutt, who served alongside her in the assembly, said: "Val was a powerful force for women and minority groups.

"It is only right that her legacy of integrity, passion and commitment is permanently remembered as a 'Champion of Equality' with this plaque on the walls of the Senedd.

"Today will be an emotional day for all of us as we remember Val with her friends and family, and we are proud that we have been able to make this plaque a reality so that her remarkable achievements will be remembered by future generations."

Ms Feld's daughter, Hester Feld, added: "We are delighted that our mum has been commemorated in this way.

"She worked hard in her life to highlight inequality and injustice and it is fitting that this plaque is the beginning of a new campaign to recognise the historical achievements of women in Wales."