Schools to get £14m boost for repairs

Image caption It is hoped every school in Wales would benefit from the extra money

Schools will get £14m for essential repairs after concerns were raised that fixing boilers and toilets was taking money away from teaching.

The cash will be distributed by local authorities across Wales.

The boost comes on top of the multi-billion pound 21st Century Schools modernisation scheme.

However, schools have seen their budgets cut by about £370 per pupil in six years following cuts to Welsh Government funding.

In October it was also revealed cash reserves had dropped by 28% in a year.

The extra money will go on small-scale repairs, such as fixing boilers, plumbing and school toilets, as well as caretaker costs, painting, decorating, plastering and repairing flooring.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said she had heard of such issues affecting schools from teachers and head teachers across the country.

"That time and funding is too often taken up by school maintenance issues, as opposed to supporting learners," she said.

Mrs Williams said she hoped every school would benefit and the money would go "directly to the frontline".