Theresa May does St David's Day

Image caption "Croeso i Stryd Downing" - Theresa May welcomes guests to No 10

Less than 24 hours after she cracked jokes at the Westminster correspondents' dinner, the prime minister took an even bigger gamble - speaking Welsh.

She welcomed guests to her St David's Day reception with "Croeso i Stryd Downing" and wished them "Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus". As she admitted, "I'm not sure it's quite Lloyd George..."

Mrs May said she was proud that the Welsh dragon was flying above No 10 on St David's Day. "It is a reminder that Wales makes the UK the country that it is and it wouldn't be the same without it .

"The nations of the UK each have their unique characters, culture and needs but when we come together as one we are all the better for it."

She told guests: "Today is a great showcase for a great part of the United Kingdom and a part of the world that is no longer Europe's best-kept secret.

"Every year millions of people are seeing for themselves just how much Wales has to offer. That includes myself and my husband, who are regular visitors to Snowdonia to walk there."

The bad weather meant that the original choir - from Ysgol Pontrobert primary - were unable to attend. They were replaced at short notice by Côr y Boro from London.

'Peace'

Other St David's Day celebrations were hit, with Welsh Transport Secretary Ken Skates unable to host the Welsh Government reception at Lancaster House. Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns stepped in and in his speech to ambassadors and embassy staff praised the Welsh Labour Government's "outward-looking vision". St David remains capable of bringing peace between politicians.

Snow also forced the cancellation of the planned House of Commons debate on Welsh affairs, although some MPs who would have spoken in that debate made it to the No 10 celebration. The traditional service in the House of Commons crypt and the presentation of daffodils to Speaker John Bercow did go ahead.

Theresa May also joked about the noise her guests were making.

"There's obviously a very good party going on here," she said. "Because downstairs, despite having two doors shut between here and my office, I can still hear the singing that is taking place. I made a reference and they said 'you'd better go up quickly prime minister because they've started singing already'."

Mr Cairns joked that if Wales were flattened out it would be much bigger than England.

But the prime minister, who decided to call a general election while walking in Snowdonia last year, told him: "Don't flatten Wales, Alun, I like walking up hills."

Mrs May praised the work of Welsh food producers, including Jones o Gymru Crisps. But she admitted she wouldn't be able to sample them yet - "I've given up crisps for Lent".