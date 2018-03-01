Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Hillary Clinton met Carwyn Jones during his week-long visit to north America

Hillary Clinton is to give her name to a children's rights research scholarship at Swansea University.

The former US secretary of state joined forces with First Minister Carwyn Jones in New York City on Thursday to announce the PhD scheme.

Ms Clinton visited Swansea University last October when its law school was renamed in her honour.

Mr Jones said the scholarship would help Wales become a world leader in championing children's rights.

The first minister hailed it as "an exciting new partnership" between Ms Clinton, the university and the Welsh Government, claiming it would build on Wales' progress in the field as the first nation in the world to appoint a children's commissioner.

Image caption Hilary Clinton was given an honorary doctorate by Swansea University in October 2017

Prof Richard Davies, vice-chancellor of Swansea University, said: "Last year saw the beginning of what we knew would become a deep and important partnership between Secretary Clinton and Swansea University around the advancement of children's human rights."

He said the "vitally important" programme was "a sign of the centrality of children's rights to policy and lawmaking in Wales".

The scholarship forms part of a research programme which will include reports on how to reflect children's rights in policy making and how to involve young people in politics, including plans for the new Youth Parliament for Wales.