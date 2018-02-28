Image caption Carl Sargeant was sacked as communities secretary last November

Welsh ministers are expected to be defeated in a vote later calling for details to be published of a leak inquiry into the decision to sack Carl Sargeant as communities secretary.

Labour AMs are going to abstain in the vote, called by opposition parties.

Mr Sargeant was found dead four days after being dismissed. He is thought to have taken his own life.

The inquiry, led by a senior civil servant, found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information".

The Welsh Government says the details have been kept private to protect the identity of those who gave evidence.

Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives believe they should be given more information about how the inquiry was carried out.

A number of Labour assembly members will be absent from the chamber when the vote is due to take place on Wednesday evening.

It is not binding on the government and Labour also believes Welsh Government Permanent Secretary Shan Morgan, who carried out the inquiry, is answerable to ministers, rather than the assembly.

'Public interest'

It was one of three inquiries ordered by the Welsh Government following the death of the Alyn and Deeside AM Mr Sargeant last year.

It examined whether information about the cabinet reshuffle, when he lost his job following allegations about his personal conduct, was leaked.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Surely if we, as assembly members, cannot have sight of this report, with suitable redactions that will protect individuals who have requested that their names are redacted, then what is the point of having a legislature to scrutinise the government?

"I hope that members across the political divide will support the motion."

Plaid Cymru AM Llyr Gruffydd said: "Today's debate motion sets out an important principle that the findings of the reshuffle leak inquiry are a matter of public interest and should therefore be released with appropriate redactions.

"Plaid Cymru has argued all along for maximum transparency and accountability when it comes to dealing with any allegations made against members of the Assembly or Government."