Image caption Ben Lake is due to introduce his bill in Parliament on Tuesday

Legal changes to ensure bank closures do not stop people accessing basic financial services are being suggested by a Plaid Cymru MP.

Ben Lake said his proposed bill would make it harder to close branches and allow banks to share premises.

The Ceredigion MP said closures were currently leaving rural communities in a "financial black hole".

In December, RBS said it was closing 20 NatWest branches in Wales as more people were banking online.

Mr Lake said his bill would make banks deciding about closures consider how long it would take customers to travel to their next nearest branch, rather than just the distance.

He also called for more government funding for Post Offices to improve their financial services.

"With the three prong approach outlined in the bill, we can make sure banks can't simply disappear and where there is already not a bank, customers can access the banking services they need more easily through the Post Office," he said.