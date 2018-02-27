The Welsh Government is to press ahead with plans for a bill to prevent what ministers have dubbed a post-Brexit "power-grab".

AMs will be asked to back as an emergency measure a so-called Continuity Bill that will transfer EU laws in devolved areas into Welsh law.

They remain opposed to UK government Brexit legislation that will keep many EU powers in devolved areas in London.

The UK government has promised changes but no agreement has been made.

The continuity bill, if passed in the assembly, would place EU laws covering subjects such as farm subsidies and food labelling into Welsh law.

It is being put in front of AMs for consideration despite the UK government's promise of changes to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill in Parliament which will mean that most, but not all, powers will be devolved.

So far, those proposals have been rejected by the Welsh and Scottish governments.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it was "simply not acceptable" that UK ministers should keep control of policy areas that are devolved.

"Decisions taken now will affect Wales for decades to come. It is vital these decisions are made in a way that respects devolution," he said.

"We remain constructive partners in talks with the UK Government about changes to their EU (Withdrawal) Bill - and this remains our preferred outcome.

"However, we are running out of time and have developed our Bill to prepare for a situation where the UK government does not adequately amend its Bill to respect the devolution settlement."

UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said in a speech on Monday that a "considerable" offer had been made to amend the bill, but Mr Jones said further progress was needed.

Prior to the concession all of the EU powers affected would have come to London first, before UK ministers decided what to pass to the devolved administrations.

'Rough-shod'

A continuity bill was previously proposed by Plaid Cymru's Brexit spokesman Steffan Lewis last year. His proposal received unanimous backing in an assembly vote in January.

His party colleague Simon Thomas said: "The introduction of the Continuity Bill sends a clear message: Wales will not allow the Westminster government to run rough-shod over devolution. We will legislate to defend Welsh democracy."

But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said he did not see the need for a continuity bill.

"I believe an agreement can be reached," he said.

"The Welsh Government is playing politics with this. I believe sufficient progress has been reached in addressing some of the concerns."