AMs will vote later on whether a Labour MP's proposed new law aimed at cracking down on attacks on emergency workers should apply in Wales.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant wants to double the maximum sentence for common assault of an emergency worker to a year.

The Welsh Government has backed the legislation.

Health secretary Vaughan Gething said Wales would not tolerate assaults on emergency workers who should have the same protection as those in England.

Mr Bryant said there was 20 such assaults a day in Wales.

He said: "An attack on an emergency worker is, in a sense, an attack on all of us because they're simply trying to save other people's lives.

"I just think that we need to say loud and clear that if you attack an emergency worker, we will not put up with it."

The principles behind Mr Bryant's bill have been backed by UK government ministers, and their Welsh Conservative colleagues in the assembly are expected to support the consent motion for the bill on Tuesday.

Image caption Chris Bryant said attacks on emergency workers were an attack on "all of us"

Mr Gething said: "It is shocking to hear continued reports of emergency workers being attacked both physically and verbally while simply doing their jobs, trying to keep us all safe and well. This bill is part of dealing with this.

"We want emergency service workers in Wales to have the same protection as those in England and on the same timescales."

Under existing rules, AMs have to give consent to legislation from Parliament that applies to powers which are devolved to the Welsh assembly and the Welsh Government.

In this case, the Welsh Government has tabled the motion because the law affects the NHS and fire and rescue services, which are all devolved.

The legislation, which would still need to be passed by MPs even if the consent motion is carried, creates a new aggravated version of the existing offence of common assault or battery when committed against an emergency worker.

It also makes assaults on emergency workers an aggravating factor for other assault offences.