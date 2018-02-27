Image caption Elin Jones, Hannah Blythyn and Suzy Davies are the among AMs being shadowed by young women

Young women will be shadowing assembly members for the day in a bid to boost female participation in politics.

The event on Tuesday includes a Senedd tour, a question and answer session and a debate about the role of women.

Cerys Furlong, chief executive of equalities charity Chwarae Teg, said the aim was to show young women in Wales how they could "play an important role in shaping the future".

AMs from a range of parties - men as well as women - will be involved.

The opportunity - part of the charity's LeadHerShip project for women aged 16 to 25 - is being staged to mark International Women's Day, which follows in March.

Ms Furlong said it would offer first-hand experience of what being a politician involved and an insight into the workings of the Senedd.

"Women are still notably absent from many decision-making roles in Wales, making up just 28% of our MPs and councillors and 42% of our assembly members," she said.

"People in these roles make decisions affecting every area of our lives and it's important to make sure that women's voices are listened to and that their needs are addressed.

"#LeadHerShip is all about showing young women in Wales that they can play an important role in shaping the future and helping them to achieve that."

Seventeen AMs from Labour, the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru will be shadowed for the day.

They include cabinet ministers Julie James and Mark Drakeford, Presiding Officer Elin Jones, and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood.