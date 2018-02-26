Image copyright BBC News Image caption In a speech in Flintshire, Mr Lidington will claim changes to the repeal bill will "strengthen devolution"

Changes to a proposed Brexit law will "strengthen and enhance" devolution settlements, a cabinet minister will claim.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has repeatedly claimed the EU (Withdrawal) Bill amounts to a "power grab".

But cabinet office minister David Lidington will say Whitehall is offering "very big changes" to the law to settle the row.

The Welsh Government has said the offer does not go far enough.

The bill aims to ensure the rules currently set by European law still apply in the UK after Brexit, while giving the UK Parliament power to change them.

But the Welsh and Scottish government have objected to the current proposals saying they amount to a "power grab" which undermines devolution.

Under the plans, powers in devolved areas like farming are set to return to Westminster rather than Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Carwyn Jones (R) presses the case for a "soft Brexit" with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier (L)

After a meeting of UK, Welsh and Scottish ministers in London on Thursday, all three governments said progress was being made but further discussions are needed to try to reach agreement.

The UK government has said it intends to change the bill and has proposed that the vast majority of the 64 powers returning from the EU will now go to the devolved administrations.

In a speech at the Airbus plant in Broughton, Flintshire, on Monday, Mr Lidington is expected to say that the new offer represents a "significant step forward in these negotiations".

He will say: "This offer puts beyond doubt our commitment to a smooth and orderly departure from the European Union, in a way that doesn't just respect the devolution settlements, but strengthens and enhances them."

Mr Lidington will also say that the UK's "common market" must be maintained post-Brexit and will dismiss the idea of independence for nations, saying the country works better in "unity".

"By retaining UK frameworks where necessary we retain our ability not only to act in the national interest when we need to, but to do so with a unity of purpose," he will say.

Image caption Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said the bill is undemocratic

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru will push for the UK to remain in the EU's customs union after Brexit with a vote on the issue scheduled in the Welsh Assembly on Wednesday.

It is in response to Labour's backing of the UK striking a new customs union deal with the EU, which the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to confirm in a speech in Monday.

But Plaid leader Leanne Wood said: "There is an important distinction between 'the customs union' and 'a customs union'.

"Plaid Cymru favours the former as it would offer maximum protection for the Welsh economy. 'A' customs union would see us losing out on vital third party trade deals."