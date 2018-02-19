Image caption Huw Thomas says Europe will remain a key market for Cardiff firms after Brexit

Cardiff needs to keep strong links with the EU after Brexit for the sake of its economy, the leader of the city's council has said.

Huw Thomas is one of 10 UK council leaders and mayors meeting EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

He said sectors such as health and hospitality needed overseas workers, and the region had 3,000 EU students.

Mr Thomas added EU funding was worth six times as much over 20 years as the UK government's £1.2bn city deal.

The Cardiff council leader, visiting Brussels on Monday as part of a delegation from the Core Cities UK group, said he wanted "unfettered" access to the single market and customs union.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with Mr Barnier to state the case for maintaining strong links with our European counterparts post-Brexit," he said.

"Sixty one percent of the city's exports go to EU countries. We are among the top five British cities which are most reliant on EU markets.

"Many Cardiff firms rely on workers from EU countries, particularly those in construction, retail, hospitality, health and social care."

'Key market'

Mr Thomas added that the numbers of EU students could be hit by any changes in fees, while the Cardiff Capital Region - the area covered by the so-called "city deal" - enjoyed around half of the £680m annual EU funding for Wales.

"If we are not to be left behind to wither on the vine then the UK government will have to find at least £330m a year for the Cardiff Capital Region alone," Mr Thomas said.

"Staying in the EU then is worth at least six city deals over the same 20-year period, if current funding levels are maintained.

"So it's clear to me - even after Brexit - Europe will continue to be a key market for businesses and organisations in Cardiff."