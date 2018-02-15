Image copyright Getty Images

Free swimming for children and pensioners is being reviewed by the body which oversees grassroots sport.

A £3.5m Welsh Government grant funds it for school holidays and weekends.

But it is delivered by local councils in different ways, with councils in more deprived areas given more money.

The decision by Sport Wales follows an independent review last year which called on it to take immediate action to improve the way it manages its performance and skills.

Free swimming for people over 60 was introduced as a pilot in 2003, then extended to cover under-16s during school holidays before being launched nationally in 2007.

Following an earlier review, in 2015 the funding was targeted more heavily towards poorer areas of Wales and lessons for youngsters rather than free time in the pool.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We will be contributing to Sport Wales' review of free swimming and look forward to receiving their report in due course."

A review by external consultants is also being carried out into the £1m a year Dragon Sport programme for primary schools - which has run for 15 years - and the £4.3m programme targeted at secondary schools called 5 x 60, which has been operating for around a decade.

Assembly members recently criticised a perceived lack of evaluation of the schemes.

Image caption In 2017 Sport Wales' Sarah Powell said there had been no independent evaluation of 5 x 60

A report last week from the Public Accounts Committee said: "The committee is very concerned that projects have been able to run for a significant period of time without any evaluation particularly in a current economic climate with continued austerity and pressures on public funding.

"We believe it to be essential that public funded projects are fully evaluated to ensure intended outcomes are being achieved alongside value for money."

Sport Wales chief executive Sarah Powell told the committee in October 2017 that no independent evaluation of the 5 x 60 programme had taken place to date.

But in a statement later supplied to the committee, Sport Wales has insisted a range of independent organisations had looked into its schemes.

The statement said: "An implicit part of our way of working is to learn and evaluate, whether this is through formal evaluations or in more informal ways.

"We have continually looked to review and evolve our approaches."

Sport Wales said there had been a significant increase in the proportion of young people taking part in sport.

The organisation has an annual budget of £40m, around half from the Welsh Government and half from the National Lottery.

Sport Wales is already in the middle of a public consultation on developing a future strategy after a turbulent few years, which saw the sacking of chairman Paul Thomas and vice chair Adele Baumgardt in March 2017 after an "irretrievable breakdown in relationships" with their board.