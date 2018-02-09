Image caption Mr Walker's letter offered AMs the opportunity to see the documents - but in two small slots

Plaid Cymru have accused the UK government of giving AMs "last-minute" and "half-hearted" access to documents assessing the potential impact of Brexit.

Brexit minister Robin Walker has offered AMs the opportunity to read the papers in a confidential reading room.

But a letter initially only offered four slots over two consecutive days.

A Welsh Conservative source said Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is to write to all AMs to extend the access.

The UK government was asked to comment.

In a letter to assembly Presiding Officer Elin Jones sent on Wednesday 7 February, Mr Walker said that a UK government official would be present at all times in the reading room at the building which houses the Wales Office in Cardiff Bay.

Mr Walker offered two access slots on Thursday 8 February - 1100 to 1300, and 1400 to 1700 - and two slots with the same hours on Friday.

The "preliminary analysis" papers were submitted to committees in the House of Commons and House of Lords earlier this week.

They suggest Welsh economic growth would be lower than under current forecasts - by as much as 9.5% over 15 years in the scenario that no deal is made with the EU, 1.5% if the UK remains in the single market and 5.5% if a free trade deal is struck.

Confidential reading rooms have also been set up for MPs - and MSPs in the Scottish Parliament - so they can see the documents.

But a similar letter from Mr Walker to MSPs - telling them the reading room would be under supervision and by appointment in two short blocks - also sparked a row.

Why would we want to read garbage from forecasters utterly discredited by the recession they predicted would happen immediately if we voted Leave? https://t.co/BSQPlRKRks — Mark Reckless AM (@MarkReckless) February 9, 2018

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said: "The UK government is treating Wales and its people with utter contempt.

"MPs and peers can access the papers over a period of weeks and so will be able to undertake proper scrutiny of their contents.

"These documents include critical information and projections about what Brexit would really mean for our economy. Wales's elected representatives should have as much right and time to scrutinise them as MPs in Westminster."

In a letter to Brexit Secretary David Davis, the Plaid group called for AMs to be given more time to see the documents - which they say should be public anyway - and available at the assembly itself.

But Mark Reckless, the pro-Brexit independent AM for South Wales East, tweeted: "Why would we want to read garbage from forecasters utterly discredited by the recession they predicted would happen immediately if we voted Leave?"