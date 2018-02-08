Image caption Ken Skates attended the result of the by-election in Connah's Quay with Jack Sargeant

There were "tensions" within the Labour party during the Alyn and Deeside by-election, the economy secretary has admitted.

But Ken Skates told Wales Live there is "no movement" against First Minister Carwyn Jones after Jack Sargeant's win.

The first minister did not campaign in the constituency with Mr Sargeant.

An ex-government minister has said the first minister's presence would have been "very divisive" and his leadership is now under question.

The by-election was called following the death of Carl Sargeant, the father of Jack Sargeant.

The former minister for communities and children was found dead days after being sacked from government and suspended by Labour following allegations, which he denied, about his personal conduct.

Carwyn Jones has been criticised for his handling of the sacking and Paul Bowen QC is currently leading an independent inquiry into the matter.

Jack Sargeant won the Alyn and Deeside by-election with 60% of the vote.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jack Sargeant: "Let's be kind to each other ... a message I learnt from my dad"

Speaking to BBC One's Wales Live programme, Ken Skates said it was a win for the "whole Labour movement" but acknowledged there had been problems.

"I'm not going to deny there have been tensions but the fact of the matter is that Jack won.

"There were concerns at times... but equally I have never ever experienced a campaign where there is such a warmth that you get from people on the doorstep.

"People were behind Jack."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead in his home days after being sacked from his Welsh Government role by Carwyn Jones

Asked if the first minister has the support of Labour assembly members, Mr Skates said: "I can tell you there is no movement against him.

"I know there is always speculation about who is going to be next, who is the next leader? There's nothing new in that.

"I know that there will be a lot of speculation but the fact is Jack's going to be coming down next week. He is focused on delivery for the people of Alyn and Deeside."

Former Welsh Labour Government minister Leighton Andrews told Wales Live Carwyn Jones' presence in the campaign would have been "very divisive" and his leadership was under question.

He said: "I think the campaign and all the circumstances surrounding it inevitably raise questions about the leadership of Welsh Labour in the National Assembly," he said.