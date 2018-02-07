Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The UK government says it is seeking a much better deal than the three scenarios envisage

Official analysis suggests that after Brexit Welsh economic growth would be lower than under current forecasts.

The assessment, by officials across Whitehall for the Department for Exiting the EU, considers three scenarios in the UK-EU negotiations.

It estimates Wales' economic growth would be 1.5%, 5.5% or 9.5% lower after 15 years outside the European Union.

UK ministers say the assessment did not look at their preferred Brexit option - a bespoke deal with the EU.

The analysis has now been seen by MPs.

The 1.5% reduction is based on Wales remaining in the EU's single market and customs union - which has been ruled out by the government.

The 5.5% fall in growth assumes a free trade deal is struck, but Britain leaves the single market.

And if Britain leaves the EU without a deal and moves on to World Trade Organisation rules then the reduction in economic growth would be 9.5%.

The UK-wide figures are -2%, -5% and -8%.

The worst-affected areas of the UK are predicted to be the north-east of England and the West Midlands.

'Devastating'

The assessment was first leaked to the Buzzfeed website.

MPs voted to force the government to reveal the details of the assessment.

The analysis does not suggest that the economy would shrink, but that it would grow by less than expected.

Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams said the "sobering statistics lay bare the devastating impact a hard Brexit would have on our economy".

"Members of all parties should be uniting in the national interest to present the resounding case for Wales to remain in the single market and customs union," he said.