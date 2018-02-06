Voters in Alyn and Deeside are going to the polls to elect a new member of the Welsh assembly.

The seat in Flintshire became vacant with the death of former Labour minister Carl Sargeant in November.

Five candidates are standing, representing Labour, the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Polling starts at 07:00 and closes at 22:00 GMT, with the result expected in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At the last Welsh Assembly election in 2016, Labour had a majority of 5,364 over the Tories in second place with UKIP third.