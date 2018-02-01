Image caption The health board serving north Wales has been in special measures since 2015

A troubled health board has been promised extra funding and new troubleshooters to boost performance.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said Betsi Cadwaladr, serving north Wales, had made progress since the board was put in special measures in 2015.

But he said parts of the service were still not good enough, with mental health care needing "urgent" attention.

An extra £13m will be given to tackle waiting times, while a former NHS boss will advise the board on governance.

A new "turnaround" director and team will also be hired to help "deliver and increase pace on actions".

Betsi Cadwaladr - the largest health board in Wales with an annual budget of £1.3bn - is already at the highest level of government intervention.

Despite praise for progress in some areas - such as maternity services - Mr Gething said the board continued to face "significant challenges" and needed extra support.

"In particular it has been disheartening and unacceptable that during 2017/18 issues have escalated in relation to the financial position and some key areas of performance," he said.

The minister said the Welsh Government had already increased its oversight, including his personal chairing of monthly accountability meetings since July.

He said David Jenkins, a former chair of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in south east Wales, is being appointed to advise the board on governance and performance progress.

The Betsi Cadwaladr board has been asked to comment.