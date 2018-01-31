Image caption Carwyn Jones has confirmed he "occasionally" used his personal email account for work issues

Carwyn Jones should publish all emails from his personal account that contain Welsh Government business, the Conservatives have said.

They want the investigations launched since the death of Carl Sargeant to have access to the information.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said they "could hold crucial evidence".

The Welsh Government said the first minister would submit "all relevant information" including correspondence on his personal email and devices.

The call from the Conservatives comes after Mr Jones confirmed he had exchanged emails with ministers, advisers and officials through a personal account.

One inquiry is looking at the way the first minister sacked Mr Sargeant as communities secretary in November amid allegations about inappropriate conduct towards women. The Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead four days later.

Another probe is examining claims the first minister misled the assembly over allegations of bullying within his government.

Mr Davies said the inquiries should be able to see all the first minister's emails, not just emails to and from official Welsh Government accounts.

Mr Jones has confirmed that he had "occasionally" used personal emails "usually for dealing with diary issues and clearing urgent press lines" since taking the reins in 2009.

In a letter to the first minister, Mr Davies asks several questions about the emails and requests that he publish all government-related correspondence from his personal email addresses.

Mr Davies said: "Firstly, are the investigators who are leading inquiries into his conduct in office aware of his use of a personal email address for government business, and do they have access to these emails? If not, in the name of transparency, will he commit to their release?

"Secondly, we need to understand whether he has ever received or distributed classified or confidential information from his personal account, and whether this was archived on a Welsh Government server.

"These emails are a potential blind spot for investigators and could hold crucial evidence to their enquiries."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "As the First Minister has repeatedly made clear, he will comply fully with the investigations and will submit all relevant information for consideration - this will include correspondence on his personal email and devices."