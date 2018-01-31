Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carwyn Jones caused a furore after he read out details of contacts Hywel Dda had with Adam Price

A Plaid Cymru AM has accused the first minister of getting civil servants to dig up "dirt" on him because of his concerns about an NHS shake-up.

Carwyn Jones told the Senedd that Adam Price had ignored two requests to engage with Hywel Dda Health Board.

The Welsh Government said it obtained the information from Hywel Dda.

Mr Price accused Mr Jones of breaching protection law, and said his comments overlooked his attempts to arrange a meeting with the chief executive.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones had to call the chamber to order as the exchange during First Minister's Questions on Tuesday led to uproar between Mr Jones and Plaid AMs.

"It was inaccurate. It was misleading," the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP told BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday.

"I will be asking for a full apology. He has breached the ministerial code."

'Dirt'

Speaking on the Good Morning Wales programme, Mr Price said he was seeking legal advice about a potential breach of data protection laws.

He claimed the Welsh Government had used privileged information obtained from the board.

The Welsh Government has said the information was not sensitive or protected, and claimed the public had a right to know whether the Plaid Cymru AM was engaging properly with the health board.

Mr Price said: "Why did they ask for it about me? Because I had a question down and they wanted some dirt on me that they could use in the chamber.

"That is not a legitimate use of civil servants' time. That is actually against the civil service code."

The Welsh Government and Hywel Dda have been asked to respond to Mr Price's latest comments.