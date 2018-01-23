An inquiry into the range and quality of radio services in Wales has been launched by the assembly.

AMs want to examine how far the BBC, commercial and community stations meet the needs of audiences in Wales.

They will also look at the likely impact on local content of new technology and relaxed ownership rules.

Bethan Jenkins, who chairs the culture committee, said radio was "an important part of how people in Wales access news and information".

People are invited to share their views via the public consultation which runs until 16 February.