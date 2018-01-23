Image copyright Welsh Assembly Image caption Adrian Crompton has worked at the Welsh Assembly for 20 years

The person likely to be the next head of Wales' public spending watchdog has been chosen by a selection panel.

Adrian Crompton, director of assembly business, is set to succeed Huw Vaughan Thomas as auditor general in July.

Finance committee and panel chairman Simon Thomas said he "brings a wealth of leadership experience at a time of new challenges and opportunities".

If his nomination is approved by the finance committee, it will go to a full vote of the assembly.

Mr Vaughan Thomas is retiring after nearly eight years in the post.

His proposed successor Mr Crompton joined the Welsh Assembly in 1998 after ten years at Westminster in the research service of the House of Commons.

He has also worked with politicians, academics and civil servants in the Middle East to strengthen their political institutions.