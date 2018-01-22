Image caption The 15 sites sold in one deal included farmland and former industrial locations

Ministers have begun legal action against two firms that gave advice to a quango on a land sale that auditors said could have generated more cash than it did.

A total of 15 publicly-owned sites were sold in one deal for £21m in 2012 by the Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales to South Wales Land Developments.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Amber Fund Management are being sued for breach of contract and professional negligence.

Both have been approached for comment.

The Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales (RIFW) is wholly-owned by the Welsh Government.

The Wales Audit Office and a report by the assembly's public accounts committee found that millions more could have been generated for the public purse if the 15 sites had been sold in a different way.

Carwyn Jones later apologised to AMs for the sale, which auditors said should have generated at least £15m more for the taxpayer than it did.

Sites included land at Imperial Park, Newport; Lisvane, Cardiff; Llantrisant Business Park and Upper House farm, Rhoose.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said: "Selling off large pieces of valuable land in private deals was never going to deliver value for money for the public purse, and it is vital that this Labour Government learns the lessons.

"Carwyn Jones promised to be held to account for this debacle, and it is some relief that ministers are now seeking to recoup some of the millions of pounds thrown away during the RIFW debacle."

The minister for housing and regeneration, Rebecca Evans said RIFW had issued legal proceedings in the Business and Property Courts in Wales against the two companies "in connection with the sale of parcels of publicly owned land to South Wales Land Developments Limited in 2012".