Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption FPV Rhodri Morgan is expected to take to the water in the autumn

A new fishing patrol boat will be named after Wales' former first minister Rhodri Morgan.

The Welsh Government has a new fleet of four boats being manufactured in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, which will replace an ageing fleet of vessels used to protect Welsh waters from illegal fishing.

Others will be named FPV Lady Megan, FPV Gwenllian and FPV Siwan.

Mr Morgan, who was first minister from 2000 to 2009, died last year, aged 77.

FPV Lady Megan and FPV Rhodri Morgan are expected to be in service by late autumn and the Welsh Government said they would ensure marine laws continued to be enforced.