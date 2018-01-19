Image caption Neil McEvoy said he wanted to shine "a light on the murky waters of Cardiff Bay politics"

Plaid Cymru has denied claims that political lobbyists coordinated complaints made to the party against South Wales Central AM Neil McEvoy.

He said the Deryn firm of lobbyists has "orchestrated" a number of complaints about his conduct.

A Plaid source said: "Neil McEvoy has not provided any evidence that there was co-ordination."

Mr McEvoy was expelled from Plaid's assembly group earlier this week after a "breakdown of trust".

In March 2017 an internal inquiry was announced after accusations were made against Mr McEvoy on social media.

In December the party referred some of the complaints it had received about his behaviour to the assembly's standards commissioner.

Mr McEvoy was able to force Plaid to release details of some of the complaints made against him before any official investigation was launched, using what is known as a "subject access request".

Image caption Neil McEvoy has sat as an independent AM since his suspension from the Plaid Cymru group

During a press conference on Friday morning the South Wales Central AM revealed that two directors of the Cardiff-based firm Deryn had made complaints about his conduct, as well as further complainants who worked with the firm.

He said he wanted to "to shine a light on the murky waters of Cardiff Bay politics and I am highlighting how some people operate".

Mr McEvoy added that further information about other complaints against him were due to be sent to him from Plaid Cymru by Monday.

A source from within Plaid said that Mr McEvoy "had neglected to mention the fact that other complaints against him exist beyond those referred to the standards commissioner".

'Neutral and fair'

During the press conference Mr McEvoy also raised issues about the Chairman of Plaid Cymru, Alun Ffred Jones.

He claimed: "The public and party members will note that the Chair of Plaid Cymru, Alun Ffred, requested evidence from Nerys Evans to substantiate her allegation of bullying and intimidation that she made on Twitter.

"I do not consider this to be a neutral act."

Asked to respond to Mr McEvoy's comments, Mr Jones said: "Without going to the details, I refute that statement as he puts it.

"I always try to be neutral and fair to all members. I endeavoured to do so throughout this process, throughout this rather tortuous and difficult process."