The Welsh Government went ahead with a contract with Carillion after a warning about the company's health last year.

The construction and public services contractor, which collapsed on Monday, was involved in designing two junctions on the A55.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford told AMs the deal was signed before a profit warning in July, when the process was paused for officials to investigate.

But he said the collapse of Carillion would have "little impact" on Wales.

Answering an urgent question in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford said: "The whole business of awarding a contract had been completed before the profits warning on July 10, but the contract letters had not been sent out to the company."

Those letters were withheld "and a further set of investigations were carried out with Carillion PLC to determine if there were risks that needed to be identified," the minister said.

"So there was a further period of due diligence in which formal assurances were sought and obtained from the company.

"Officials who were responsible for carrying out that assessment believed that the necessary assurances had been obtained."

Labour MPs have attacked the UK government for continuing to award contracts to Carillion, despite last year's warnings.

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Labour administration had "always been alert to the dangers of a way of conducting business in which profit is privatised and risk is socialised".

There were also questions about how Carillion's collapse would affect the awarding of a major railway contract.

The firm was a partner in a bid, led by Abellio, to operate the next Wales and Borders rail franchise and build the South Wales Metro.

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price asked whether the Welsh Government had discussed contingency plans with Abellio, one of three consortiums competing for the rail contract, after two further profit warnings about Carillion in 2017.

Mr Drakeford told AMs the Welsh government was taking legal advice on whether the collapse would have any impact on the franchise process.

Later, on Twitter, Mr Price said: "It seems - based on Labour Government's answers today - increasingly likely now that there will be just two bidders left in the Wales & Borders Franchise. Real negligence that contingency plans for Carillion collapse not put in place with Abellio as part of competitive dialogue."

On Monday, UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told MPs there was "minimum exposure" in Wales to the collapse of Carillion.

"There are about 40 Carillion workers in Wales but they don't work on any public sector contracts", he said.

"Carillion have been sub-contractors to two contracts in Wales for a design phase and they were bidding as a sub-contractor to a rail contract."