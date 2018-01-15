Image copyright PA

There are serious questions over how well Welsh prisons are serving prisoners, Tory MP David Davies said.

Mr Davies' Welsh Affairs Select Committee has launched an inquiry into prison provision in Wales.

He said that, despite evidence suggesting it is better for prisoners to be housed near their communities, Welsh offenders are often sent to English prisons.

Provision for women will be among the topics examined.

"New facilities have been built in Wales, and more are planned in the future," said Mr Davies, who is chairman of the committee.

"But serious questions remain over how well the Welsh prison system is serving those sent there to be rehabilitated.

"Evidence suggests that the best outcomes are achieved when prisoners are housed nearer their communities. Yet, Welsh offenders are often sent to English prisons.

"This inquiry will investigate the quality of prison provision for amongst others women prisoners, young offenders and Welsh speakers. It will ask what more the Ministry of Justice can do to ensure that prisoners are in an environment that gives them the best chance of reform."

There are currently five prisons in Wales: HMP Berwyn, HMP Cardiff, HMP Parc, HMP Swansea, and HMP Usk/Prescoed. All are for men - there are no facilities in Wales for housing female or high-risk prisoners.

Four of the five are considered overcrowded - resulting in people being imprisoned a long distance from their family, according to the committee.

A recent inspection of Swansea prison concluded it was not fit for purpose because of its low standards and a failure to do more to prevent eight people taking their own lives in the past six years.

The committee is expected to begin taking evidence in February.