Five parties will fight the assembly by-election to succeed the late former Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant.

The poll will take place in Alyn and Deeside on 6 February.

Mr Sargeant's son Jack is the Labour candidate, with Sarah Atherton for the Conservatives, Donna Lalek the Liberal Democrats, Carrie Harper for Plaid Cymru and Duncan Rees for the Greens.

At the last election in 2016, Labour had a majority of 5,364 over the Tories in second place with UKIP third.