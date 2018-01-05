Image copyright Janet Finch-Saunders Image caption Janet Finch-Saunders spoke at the inquest of Jack Finch on Friday

A Tory AM has criticised the care her elderly father Jack Finch received from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board before his death in hospital.

Mr Finch was 91 when he died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in April 2017.

Giving evidence at the inquest in Ruthin Denbighshire, Janet Finch-Saunders said he was "badly let down".

The Aberconwy AM said an operation had taken place on his knee despite her concerns he was not well enough. The inquest continues.

Visibly upset at the hearing, Ms Finch-Saunders accused the health board of "untruths".

She told the coroner how her father had suffered problems with his knees and had had four joint replacements.

In the 18 months before his death, he had suffered various problems including developing pressure sores while under the care of carers, and an infection.

He developed sepsis and was admitted to hospital.

The AM's main criticisms centred on her father's final stay in hospital in Spring 2017.

Mr Finch was admitted because he was "poorly," but a decision was later made to perform an operation on his knee because it was feared he would continue to suffer sepsis episodes without it.

She said she expressed concerns her father was not well enough for the operation because he had a chest infection.

The operation went ahead, and was described as a success.

Image copyright Janet Finch-Saunders Image caption Jack Finch, pictured here on his 90th birthday, was 91 when he died at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in April 2017

Mrs Finch-Saunders was also told her father's foot had been "straightened," but she said no consent was given for that - she had been under the impression that would be done later as part of a series of operations.

Her father's condition deteriorated rapidly shortly after the surgery, and he later died.

She told the inquest: "To this day I think it was just too much for him, the operation."

Asked by the coroner if she thought he received a different level of care because of his age, she replied: "Yes."

Mrs Finch-Saunders also described how, during one stay in hospital, her father was unable to be released because "there was no care package available".

When questioned by the coroner John Gittins, she claimed there was a "lack of resources" at the hospital. She said lives were being put at risk because of the issues she had raised.

Crying, she said: "He'd been a hard worker. He'd come through some scrapes over the years but he was badly let down, badly let down."

She continued: "I know now that no neglect can harm him any more."

She said there was a "fundamental failure of the Welsh Government," and "lessons are not being learned".

The inquest continues.