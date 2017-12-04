Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council Image caption Former communities secretary Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked

An inquiry into whether details of Carl Sargeant's sacking were leaked before he was told has been ordered by Wales' first minister.

Mr Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked by First Minister Carwyn Jones and told allegations had been made about his personal conduct.

Former minister Leighton Andrews said he believes others were told of his sacking before it happened.

Mr Jones has asked the permanent secretary to investigate the claims.

A spokesman for the first minister said: "Whilst no evidence has been found to support these allegations, the first minister has asked the permanent secretary to look into the matter."

Mr Sargeant, who was the AM for Alyn and Deeside, maintained he was not told the details of the allegations against him.

He was sacked from his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children amid allegations he had "touched or groped" a number of women.

Mr Jones has said he had no alternative but to remove Mr Sargeant from his cabinet.

In a blog post, Mr Andrews said he believes a journalist, a Labour AM and a Labour MP were aware of what was about to happen in advance of the reshuffle.

Image caption Leighton Andrews said he believes others were told of Mr Sargeant's sacking before it happened

He wrote: "Were the leaks to the Labour AM, the Labour MP and the journalist direct from the 'Fifth Floor' - the Ministerial Floor - or were they from intermediaries who had themselves had information leaked to them?

"If so, who were the intermediaries and what interest did they have in leaking the material, and why was it leaked to them and by whom?

"At the end of the day, information must have been leaked from someone - or some people - on the Fifth Floor.

"The permanent secretary should conduct a full leak inquiry, if she isn't doing so already, into all calls, texts and emails sent by relevant people on the day of the reshuffle and the days leading up to it.

"Someone, or some people, leaked the news about Carl Sargeant's sacking. This has never happened before in any Welsh Government reshuffle. It is unprecedented. So who leaked? And to whom? And how many people knew?"

Andrew RT Davies tweeted: "The Permanent Secretary needs to get a grip of this situation and provide answers. All questions and information requested should be acted upon, answered and released immediately. Any delay in these circumstances is completely unacceptable."

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price said he would be asking the Welsh Government to conduct "an internal investigation" into the leak allegations.

And Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted: "Any delay in these circumstances is completely unacceptable."

Meanwhile, an independent inquiry led by a QC will look into the circumstances leading up to Mr Sargeant's death.

A separate inquiry is looking into whether Mr Jones broke the Ministerial Code in addressing questions - raised by Mr Andrews - about a "toxic" culture within the Welsh Government dating back to 2014.

Mr Andrews left the Welsh Government in 2016 after losing his Rhondda seat.

On Friday, hundreds of mourners gathered at a church in Connah's Quay for Mr Sargeant's funeral.