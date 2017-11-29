Image caption Carl Sargeant's funeral is taking place on Friday in Connah's Quay

First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones will not attend the funeral of Carl Sargeant on Friday, he has confirmed.

The ex-Labour minister was found dead days being sacked by Mr Jones amid allegations about the AM's conduct.

BBC Wales understands that UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will attend the Connah's Quay service.

Mr Jones said he respects the wishes of Carl Sargeant's family and hopes "they can celebrate Carl's life in peace and without distraction".

The first minister has faced criticism over how he handled allegations against Mr Sargeant, who was suspended from Welsh Labour pending a party probe into allegations by women about his "personal conduct".

An inquest found the provisional cause of Mr Sargeant's death was hanging.

Mr Jones said he had "no alternative" but to sack the AM for Alyn and Deeside.

He has since ordered an independent inquiry into how he handled Carl Sargeant's sacking.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Carwyn Jones said he respects "the wishes of the family at this time"

In a statement on Wednesday night Mr Jones said he and his wife Lisa "would have liked to attend the funeral on Friday to pay our respects to our friend".

"However, we of course respect the wishes of the family at this time, and would hope they can celebrate Carl's life in peace and without distraction," he said.

Meanwhile the secretary of Carl Sargeant's Constituency Labour Party, Shelly Streeter, told BBC One's Wales Live programme that the first minister has lost the confidence of grassroots members.

She said Mr Jones's position was "untenable" after Mr Sargeant's death.

Image caption Shelly Streeter said it maybe time for Carwyn Jones to "move aside for somebody with a bit more empathy"

Ms Streeter said: "He's been leader for a long time now, maybe it's time for him to move aside for somebody with a bit more empathy or somebody who might be more professionally inclined towards his work colleagues."

She and Flintshire council deputy leader Bernie Attridge are angry Mr Sargeant was sacked before an investigation was carried out and was not told details about the allegations.

Mr Attridge - a childhood friend of Carl Sargeant, and deputy leader of Flintshire council - said he was considering leaving the Labour Party over the way Mr Sargeant was treated.

"I am a fully paid up member of the Labour Party - I'm deputy leader of Flintshire county council, I'm the portfolio member for housing which I'm passionate about - but I am seriously considering, is the Labour Party for me?"

"If he knew the way Carl has been treated, at the end of the day that wasn't the Labour party he joined," he said.

The Welsh Government and Welsh Labour have been asked to comment on Ms Streeter and Mr Attridge's comments.

Wales Live, BBC One Wales, 22:30 GMT