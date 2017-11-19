Image caption Carwyn Jones has stood by responses about what - and when - he knew about bullying claims

Plaid Cymru's leader has renewed calls for the Welsh Government's ministerial code to be policed independently.

It follows pressure on First Minister Carwyn Jones to answer questions over alleged bullying within his government.

Leanne Wood said there was a clear need for an independent body to have oversight of ministers.

The ministerial code requires "the highest standards" of behaviour from those performing duties.

Ms Wood's call comes following a denial by the first minister that he misled the assembly over what and when he knew about bullying claims.

Former minister Leighton Andrews and ex-special adviser Steve Jones had described a "toxic culture" within the government following the death of assembly member Carl Sargeant.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme, Ms Wood said she would welcome the implementation of a process similar to that used by the Scottish Government.

It has an independent adviser who reviews the rules governing ministerial conduct.

Image caption Policing ministerial rules in Wales is "a problem", says Leanne Wood

"We've advocated an independent adjudication system for the ministerial code, we first proposed this back in 2014, and it's an ideal solution for this problem," said Ms Wood.

"Without an independent person, it is the first minister who decides whether that code has been breached or not.

"Unlike Scotland, Wales has got no independent surveillance of the ministerial code, and I think that's a problem."

Speaking to the programme, the Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said he wanted to see the bullying issue brought to the assembly committee that scrutinises the work of the first minister.

His party has called for a vote on the matter.

Image caption The Welsh Tory leader wants issues raised in front of an assembly scrutiny committee

"It is critical that when the motion comes before the assembly, the assembly agrees to task the committee of scrutiny of the first minister to look into all these issues," said Mr Davies.

"Yes, this is procedural, but if government is gripped by a culture of bullying and a toxic environment, it is the services and the people of Wales that fall by the wayside, because government can't get on with the job it's tasked with doing."