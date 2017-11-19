Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption First-year politics students say the next generation 'can do things better'

Addressing issues of inappropriate behaviour in politics will "take time" the Welsh Assembly's standards committee chairwoman has warned.

Labour AM Jayne Bryant said it was "important to get this right".

She has met the presiding officer and party leaders to discuss their response to recent allegations of harassment.

Ms Bryant told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales there were cultural issues "not just in politics but throughout society".

As well as developing a respect and dignity policy, the standards committee will look at strengthening the sanctions that could be imposed on AMs in breach of the code of conduct.

"It's really important we get this right," Ms Bryant said.

"We need to take the time to make sure we get this right because we owe it to everyone involved that we do."

The standards committee will also look at making it easier for people to make complaints and intends to develop a point of contact for people wishing to express their concerns.

"There are many reasons why people don't come forward," Ms Bryant said.

"I think that's why we have to create an environment where people feel comfortable and know they're going to be able to complain confidentially, and know that things will be done for the best and be done for the fairness of everybody involved."