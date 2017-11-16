Image caption Chris Bryant: "You have to have justice for both sides"

A Welsh MP has condemned "trial by newspapers" as MPs debated new plans to combat harassment at Westminster.

Labour's Chris Bryant told the Commons about his own experiences in 2003, when a newspaper published a photo of him in just his underpants.

The Rhondda MP said a journalist later told him reporters were taking bets on when he would kill himself.

He said revelations in the press did not offer justice to those claiming abuse, or to those who were accused.

"My biggest anxiety of all is that you have to have justice for both sides," Mr Bryant told the Commons on Thursday.

"If we just have trial by the newspapers, or trial by front page, that is not justice for the young people, or for the people who feel that they've been abused and want to make allegations.

"Nor is it justice for those at the other end."

Referring to his own treatment by the press in 2003, Mr Bryant told MPs about a journalist "coming up to me in Strangers Bar and saying 'we're all taking bets on when you'll commit suicide. I hope it'll be before Christmas'."

In reply, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said she was sorry to hear about Mr Bryant's experiences.

"That is really, truly appalling and we all recognise there is a challenge here with living in the public eye," she said.

"Unfortunately allegations which are either spurious or indeed malicious or designed to hurt can be made at individuals - and that's not right."

Earlier, Mr Bryant complained that a working party set up to create new rules on harassment at Westminster did not include gay or lesbian members, and that the politicians on it were senior in the parliamentary hierarchy.

Mrs Leadsom said the working party was "seeking to ensure there is justice for all", adding that the new guidelines were designed to protect those who work in Parliament at all levels, regardless of their sexuality or race.