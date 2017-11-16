Image copyright Getty Images

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward was paid at least £10,000 of taxpayers money for an hour's work by a Welsh education body.

The former England and Lions rugby chief spoke at a conference in Llandudno in July held by north Wales schools consortium GWE.

The Welsh Conservatives have called the payment "eye watering".

GWE said it was appropriate to invite keynote speakers who had the ability to form and motivate successful teams.

Sir Clive's services as a conference speaker are offered online for between £10,000 and £25,000.

GWE said the payment was towards the bottom end of that range.

Osian Roberts, the assistant manager of the Wales football team, also spoke at the event in his personal time.

It is believed he is still awaiting his £500 fee.

The organisation, which is tasked with driving up school standards in north Wales, said the total spend on the conference was £20,875.

Image caption Darren Millar said spending "thousands on celebrity speakers" was "inappropriate"

Welsh Conservative education spokesman Darren Millar criticised the spend.

He said: "Spending thousands on celebrity speakers at a time when schools are having to slash budgets because of funding pressures seems to me to be entirely inappropriate".

GWE is one of four regional education consortia in Wales and was It was set up in 2014 to work alongside local authorities to provide teaching and leadership support.

Owen Hathway, from the National Education Union said, it was fair to question such a "significant spend" at a time when school budgets faced cuts.

GWE, which paid for the conference, said it would be inappropriate to give details about commercial contracts with individual speakers.

In a statement it said: "We felt that the aims of the conference and the audience merited speakers of this experience level and background.

It added total cost of the secondary conference was £20,875 and the cost was equivalent to £167 per head, with 125 people attending.

A representative for Sir Clive said: "We do not disclose fees for any events that Clive has spoken at as that is a private contract with the client making the booking."

Former Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman was a guest speaker at a GWE conference for primary school head teachers in September.

It is not known how much he received for his services.