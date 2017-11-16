Image caption Andrew RT Davies said an inquiry should happen sooner rather than later

The Welsh Conservatives leader has called for a group of AMs to question Wales' first minister about allegations of bullying in the Welsh Government.

Andrew RT Davies said a "special inquiry" was needed following claims by a former minister and an ex-adviser about a "toxic culture".

Opposition parties are unhappy Carwyn Jones has not elaborated on what he knew and when about bullying claims.

But a spokesman for the first minister said he stood by his response.

Following the death of Carl Sargeant, former minister Leighton Andrews and former senior adviser Steve Jones claimed the previous Welsh Government administration had been characterised by bullying and undermining.

Back in November 2014, Carwyn Jones was asked whether there had been any reports of bullying by advisers in the previous three years.

At the time, he said no allegations had been made.

But on Tuesday Mr Jones admitted: "Any issues brought to my attention at that time were dealt with."

Then on Wednesday he angered opposition AMs by refusing to give more detail on the matter.

Andrew RT Davies told the BBC Wales Live programme: "Within the assembly there is the committee for scrutiny of the first minister which could convene a special inquiry into this particular area.

"It is entirely up to that committee and its chair as to how they take their inquiries forward.

"But given the level of public interest, given the stone-walling by the first minister and the seriousness of the allegations that are on the table, I would suggest that that would be an inquiry that should happen sooner rather than later."

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price said the question of whether the first minister misled the assembly "goes to the core of our democracy".

He added: "We cannot have a position where those who lead us mislead us."

A spokesman for the first minister said: "The first minister has been very clear, both yesterday and today, that he stands by his 2014 response.

"He has also been very clear that any other issues raised directly with him at that time were dealt with appropriately."

The government has previously said it does not recognise the criticisms made by Leighton Andrews and Steve Jones.

But two other individuals who used to work in government, and did not want to be named, told Wales Live the claims are right.

One said: "You would wake up in the morning not knowing if you were supported.

"There was undermining. It's all subtle - things like who gets access to the FM? Who goes on foreign trips? It's 101 small things.

"It's exceptionally high pressure.

"The one person who could have changed the culture was the first minister, but he often left it to others to set the tone."

But a senior Labour MP has told BBC Wales Mr Andrews was using "tragic circumstances for political gain".

The MP said it "almost seems as a vendetta against Carwyn Jones" and that many other MPs felt the same way.

The MP did not want to speak openly because "what is needed is a period of calm and respect".

Leighton Andrews responded: "It is deeply inappropriate for people who have had no contact with the family to attack those who have had regular contact and are speaking up for them.

"I have made my comments on the record and it is particularly cowardly for an MP to attack me anonymously."