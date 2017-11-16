Image caption The village of Capel Celyn was drowned to make way for the Tryweryn reservoir

New powers over water in Wales, which would prevent another Tryweryn, are due to be agreed by the UK and Welsh governments.

The protocol, expected to be signed by both governments, will see power over water shared between the two.

It would come into force on 1 April 2018.

The controversial Tryweryn reservoir was built in 1965 when the Gwynedd village of Capel Celyn was flooded to provide water for Liverpool.

Confirmation of the agreement is expected in written statements at about 09:30 GMT in Parliament and in the Senedd on Thursday.

The new agreement means UK ministers would lose their power to intervene in water-related decisions taken in Wales.

It replaces the secretary of state's intervention powers with a reciprocal agreement between the UK and Welsh governments.

Image caption An English-language sign reminded residents of the fate of their village in 1965

The reservoir plans were pushed through the Westminster Parliament in 1957 - despite not one Welsh MP backing it.

The event is widely viewed as a turning point in the Welsh nationalist movement at the time, with Plaid Cymru winning its first seat in the Commons in 1966 - a year after the lake was officially opened.

The changes were first announced in November 2016 and included in the Wales Act, which became law earlier this year.

Speaking at that time, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the changes put right a "long outstanding injustice" more than 50 years after Tryweryn.

He said: "Every secretary of state up until now has ducked this tough issue whereby water within Wales and England is inter-related."

Although Mr Cairns believes the change "rights the wrong" of Tryweryn, ministers concede that current planning laws would make a repeat of that unlikely.