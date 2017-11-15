Party leaders meet later to discuss how sexual harassment allegations in the Welsh assembly are handled in future.

The meeting, with Presiding Officer Elin Jones was postponed after ex-Labour minister Carl Sargeant died.

He took his own life four days after being sacked by the first minister over claims of inappropriate behaviour.

On Tuesday, Carwyn Jones and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood suggested the assembly standards commissioner could investigate complaints in future.

Ms Wood told AMs the commissioner could provide an independent way of looking at claims.

Mr Jones said there was "great merit in exploring, with the presiding officer, how the standards commissioner can change roles" to create a "complaints process that supports all parties".

At Westminster, party leaders have agreed to introduce a new grievance procedure for staff to deal with misconduct allegations in Parliament, following a string of allegations against MPs.