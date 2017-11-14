Image caption The rules will be used to select Carwyn Jones's successor when he chooses to step down

Labour left-wingers have accused party chiefs of ignoring members' calls to change the way leaders are elected.

Welsh Labour's ruling executive has rejected proposals to use the same system that elected Jeremy Corbyn - giving equal weight to the votes of all members.

Some activists want the issue to be settled by the party's Welsh conference instead.

The decision by the party executive means Carwyn Jones's successor will be chosen under a different system to Mr Corbyn and the Scottish Labour leader.

Labour consulted its members on the rules by which it would elect leaders in future.

Sources say responses were received from 27 constituency parties, 19 of which wanted to use the one-member-one-vote (OMOV) system.

Only five wanted to keep the so-called electoral college which weighs the votes of politicians, unions and party members separately.

But the Welsh Executive Committee (WEC) decided to retain the college this month - a decision welcomed by the first minister.

Jeremy Corbyn was elected under one member one vote, rather than an electoral college

Last week Labour members in the Cardiff North constituency unanimously voted to express "deep regret" at the move.

They also called for the party to put off an election for the new post of deputy leader until after next spring's Welsh conference.

Welsh Labour Grassroots, which is allied to the left-wing Momentum group that grew out of Mr Corbyn's leadership campaign, is hoping other constituencies do the same.

In a statement it said: "Given the clear signal from the party membership in Wales that OMOV is their preferred voting system, we are deeply concerned that the WEC chose to ignore this."

First Minister Carwyn Jones, when asked by BBC Wales about the decision in an interview last Monday, said: "We have a system in Wales that has served us very well. We are a family.

"We are individual members, we are trades unions and elected members. That has served us well in terms of uniting the party."

He said it was "not as if members don't have a vote. They have one member one vote as part of an electoral college."

"I don't think it would be right to change any system in the teeth of opposition from a member of the family," he added.