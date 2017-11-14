Image caption Carl Sargeant had been a target of bullying within the Welsh Government, former minister Leighton Andrews has said

Tributes will be paid to Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant as assembly business resumes at the Senedd following his death.

He was found dead four days after he was sacked by Carwyn Jones, pending an investigation into allegations of "touching or groping" women.

An independent inquiry is to look at how the first minister handled the issue.

The provisional cause of Mr Sargeant's death was hanging.

AMs will meet at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday to pay tribute to Mr Sargeant, followed later by first minister's questions.

Mr Jones has faced criticism from Mr Sargeant's family about his handling of the communities secretary's dismissal and his suspension from the Labour Party.

The first minister has said he had "no alternative" but to sack the Alyn and Deeside AM, but last week announced there would be an independent inquiry into the events surrounding his death.

It comes as former cabinet minister Leighton Andrews and a former aide, Steve Jones, have both claimed there was a "toxic" culture of bullying at the top of the Welsh Government when they worked there.

They also claimed there were attempts by some unnamed advisers to undermine Mr Sargeant.

Image caption Carwyn Jones said he had done everything "by the book" but has ordered an independent inquiry

However, finance secretary Mark Drakeford and former communities minister Jeff Cuthbert - who served in the cabinet from 2013 to 2014 - both said they did not recognise claims of a bullying culture within the government.

Giving his support to the first minister, Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales: "I think he [Carwyn Jones] is doing his very best to respond honestly to the concerns that are raised.

"I don't think raising questions about his future in any way helps to resolve some of the matters that we have discussed.

"He has been a very successful first minister and while he is willing to go on bearing the very considerable personal burdens that all this places on him he will certainly have my full support."